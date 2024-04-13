Edmundson (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against Detroit, according to Mark Masters of TSN.
Toronto is being very cautious with a new injury that popped up for Edmundson. He logged 19:22 of ice time in Toronto's 6-5 loss to New Jersey after missing eight games. Timothy Liljegren (upper body) will replace Edmundson in Saturday's lineup.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joel Edmundson: Back at it•
-
Maple Leafs' Joel Edmundson: Ruled out at least two more games•
-
Maple Leafs' Joel Edmundson: Resumes skating•
-
Maple Leafs' Joel Edmundson: Sidelined with undisclosed injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Joel Edmundson: Makes Toronto debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Joel Edmundson: Traded to Toronto•