Edmundson (rest) is set to play in Game 1 against Boston on Saturday, per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.

Edmundson didn't play in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay so that he could get a breather for the playoffs. He finished the regular season with a goal, six points, 80 hits and 65 blocks in 53 contests between Washington and Toronto. Edmundson is projected to start the postseason on the third pairing alongside Timothy Liljegren.