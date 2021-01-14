Clifford tallied a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

On his 30th birthday, Clifford provided his new team with an insurance tally at 6:46 of the third period to make it 3-1 at the time. He didn't see much ice time, skating only 8:10 in the contest. Clifford is expected to be a fourth-liner at best in 2020-21, which will likely make his appearances on the scoresheet infrequent.