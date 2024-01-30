MacEachern suffered a shoulder injury in the minors Jan. 27 that will require surgery, ruling him out the rest of 2023-24, the team announced Tuesday.

MacEachern being in the minors will prevent the Blues from having to designate him for injured reserve. Still, the winger logged eight games in December for the club in which he registered one assist, nine hits and four shots. At this point, even if MacEachern is fully fit next season as expected, he looks like a fringe NHL option and figures to continue to split time between the NHL and AHL.