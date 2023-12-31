MacEachern was assigned to AHL Springfield on Sunday.
MacEachern, who has suited up in eight straight games with the Blues, could be back with the big club prior to Thursday's matchup against Vancouver. He has earned one assist, four shots on goal and nine hits at the NHL level this season.
