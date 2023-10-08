MacEachern was placed on waivers by the Blues on Sunday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.
MacEachern signed a two-year deal with the Blues after spending the 2022 season with AHL Chicago. The 29-year-old forward will now open the 2023-24 season as forward depth with AHL Springfield if he clears waivers.
More News
-
Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern: Signs two-year deal with Blues•
-
Hurricanes' Mackenzie MacEachern: Scores goal, assist Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Mackenzie MacEachern: Recalled from AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Mackenzie MacEachern: Designated for waivers•
-
Hurricanes' Mackenzie MacEachern: On training camp roster•
-
Hurricanes' Mackenzie MacEachern: Inks two-way deal•