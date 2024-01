Leddy logged an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Leddy has a helper in each of the last two games, turning things around from his recent 10-game point drought. His longest streak of the season is three contests, so a sustained surge of offense isn't likely for the veteran defenseman. He's produced two goals, 10 assists, 41 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 41 appearances.