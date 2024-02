Leddy added a power-play assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

Leddy typically doesn't see any action on the power play. He failed to log a man-advantage point with the Blues all of last year, but the defenseman saw 1:03 of ice time in that special teams spot Sunday, dishing to goal-scorer Robert Thomas on a double screen. With three goals, 16 assists, 75 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 51 games, Leddy remains a low-end fantasy option.