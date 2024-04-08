Perunovich notched an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Ducks.

Perunovich helped out on a Pavel Buchnevich tally in the second period. With an assist in each of the last two games, Perunovich has bounced back well from beginning April as a healthy scratch for two contests. The 25-year-old defenseman has 17 points (all assists) with 33 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 50 appearances this season, playing mainly on the third pairing while also seeing power-play time.