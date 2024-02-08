Perunovich (lower body) has been labeled week-to-week by coach Drew Bannister on Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Based on his designation, Perunovich will be out of action for at least the Blues' upcoming three-game road trip, though it could certainly be longer. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old blueliner was rolling offensively with five assists in his last six contests, including four with the man advantage. Having said that, helpers will be the primary source of any upside from Perunovich considering he has yet to score a goal in 50 career NHL outings.