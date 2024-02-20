Perunovich (lower body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday.
Perunovich, who has missed the past seven games, can be activated when he's ready to return. However, a timeline for his recovery has not be provided. Perunovich has 12 assists, 23 shots on goal and 28 blocked shots in 31 appearances this campaign.
