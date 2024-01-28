Perunovich (lower body) won't return to Sunday's matchup against the Kings.
Perunovich registered two assists, including one on the power play, in 16:14 of ice time prior to leaving the contest. It's unclear at this time if he will be available to play Tuesday versus Columbus. The Blues may opt to give him more time to recover during the All-Star break.
More News
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Provides power-play assist•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Helps out on power play•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Assists on both goals in win•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Posts plus-3 in victory•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Grabs power-play helper•
-
Blues' Scott Perunovich: Limited role in season debut•