Perunovich (lower body) won't be available to play Tuesday versus Columbus, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Perunovich is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his injury. He was hurt in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings. Perunovich has chipped in 12 assists, 23 shots on goal and 28 blocked shots over 31 games this season. Tyler Tucker is slated to replace Perunovich in the lineup Tuesday.