Perunovich dished out two assists in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Perunovich logged just 12:17 of ice time but managed to make a big impact with assists on both of the Blues' goals to help the team win its third straight game. The 25-year-old is skating on the third pairing and the second power-play unit when he's in the lineup, but he was a healthy scratch in four of the last six games. Until he cements himself in the lineup and picks up some more ice time, he won't be worth much fantasy consideration.