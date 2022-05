Bozak scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.

Bozak cleaned up a rebound after Alexei Toropchenko rushed the net in the second period. Playing in a bottom-six role has left Bozak with limited opportunities to contribute on offense. His goal was his first point in six playoff outings, and he's added just four shots on net with nine hits and a plus-1 rating.