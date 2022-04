Bozak (lower body) logged an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Bozak missed 20 games with the injury, but he was able to play 14:53 of ice time in his return. He assisted on Ivan Barbashev's second-period tally. Now that he's healthy, Bozak will be in contention for a fourth-line role heading into the playoffs. The veteran center has 12 points, 45 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 48 contests this season.