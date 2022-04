Bozak (lower body) will not play against Boston on Tuesday despite traveling with the team, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bozak will be out of action for his 14th consecutive contest due to his long-term lower-body issue. Still, the fact that he is traveling with the team could see him return to action sooner rather than later. Once cleared to play, Bozak will look to break out of his 12-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 24 against the Flames.