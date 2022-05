Bozak scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Bozak saw just 7:16 of ice time Wednesday, but he was able to make the most of his last shift with the game-winning goal 3:38 into overtime. The 36-year-old has served as the Blues' fourth-line center throughout the playoffs, picking up two goals, nine shots, 18 hits and a minus-1 rating in 11 appearances.