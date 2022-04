Bozak (lower body) was activated from injured reserve for Sunday's tilt with Anaheim, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bozak will dress for the first time since March 13 after missing the last 20 games. The 36-year-old center has 11 points while averaging 12:01 of ice time through 47 games. To make space on the roster, Dakota Joshua was sent back to AHL Springfield.