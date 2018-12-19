Dunn has been fined $1,942.20, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for cross-checking Edmonton's Jujhar Khaira during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Dunn was able to avoid a suspension, so he won't be considered a repeat offender if he has another encounter with the NHL Department of Player Safety this campaign. The 22-year-old blueliner will slot into his usual spot in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Canucks.