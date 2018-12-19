Blues' Vince Dunn: Hit with fine
Dunn has been fined $1,942.20, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for cross-checking Edmonton's Jujhar Khaira during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.
Dunn was able to avoid a suspension, so he won't be considered a repeat offender if he has another encounter with the NHL Department of Player Safety this campaign. The 22-year-old blueliner will slot into his usual spot in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Canucks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...