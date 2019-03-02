Dunn scored his ninth goal of the season and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 22-year-old defenseman also provided three shots on goal. Dunn has career highs in goals and points with eight and 27, respectively, and he's just one helper from matching the 19 he produced last season. He did see his scoring pace slow with four points in 14 games in February.