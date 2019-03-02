Blues' Vince Dunn: Registers pair of points
Dunn scored his ninth goal of the season and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
The 22-year-old defenseman also provided three shots on goal. Dunn has career highs in goals and points with eight and 27, respectively, and he's just one helper from matching the 19 he produced last season. He did see his scoring pace slow with four points in 14 games in February.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...