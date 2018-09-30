Blues' Vince Dunn: Shakes off injury
Dunn (upper body) will play Sunday's preseason finale versus the Capitals, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Blues are resting their veterans, so Dunn will be the most-experienced player on their blue line despite just one season of work. That should mean role on the top pairing, which could make him a value play in daily fantasy settings.
