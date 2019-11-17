Blues' Vince Dunn: Strikes for lone goal
Dunn netted a goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.
Dunn co-led the team in shots, tied with Brayden Schenn. The defenseman hadn't registered a point in his previous five games. Saturday's performance gave Dunn six points and 43 shots through 21 games. He had breakout potential after posting 35 points in 78 contests in 2018-19, but his pace this year is noticeably slower.
