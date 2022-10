Carlo verified Monday that he suffered a concussion, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Carlo ditched the non-contact jersey for Monday's practice session, so it appears the defenseman is trending in the right direction. Barring any setbacks, Carlo could be an option versus Dallas on Tuesday, though his status for that contest hasn't been announced by the club yet. If he does suit up, Carlo would likely bounce Mike Reilly or Jakub Zboril from the lineup.