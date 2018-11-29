Carlo (shoulder/collarbone) won't play Thursday against the Islanders.

On the plus side, coach Bruce Cassidy relayed Thursday that Carlo is getting close to a return to action and hopefully Saturday (against Detroit) is the day." In 16 games to date, the 22-year-old has logged just two assists and 10 PIM, numbers that don't attract much fantasy attention. That said, the 6-foot-5, 212-pounder brings good size and valuable shut-down ability to the Bruins' blue line.