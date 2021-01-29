Carlo logged a team-high 3:33 worth of shorthanded ice time in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Carlo, who saw 19:19 worth of ice time overall, continues to play a strong brand of defense while skating on the Bruins' second pairing. Seven games into the campaign, the 6-foot-5, 212-pounder has logged one goal while recording a plus-3 rating. Although Carlo's not much of a fantasy factor, the 24-year-old has done a nice job of providing the Bruins' blue line corps with a reliable shut-down presence in the post Zdeno Chara era.