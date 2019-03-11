Bruins' David Krejci: Strikes with man advantage

Krejci got the Bruins on the board with a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

The goal, Krejci's 19th of the season, cut the deficit to 2-1 early in the second period, but the Bruins were never able to catch up. Krejci also had an unsightly minus-3 rating in the contest. The goal did allow him to reach the 60-point plateau for the first time since 2015-16, and the sixth time in his 13-year NHL career.