Bruins' David Krejci: Upper-body injury not a long-term issue
Coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that he doesn't anticipate the upper-body issue that forced Krejci out of Thursday's 6-3 win over Vancouver to be a long-term concern, CSN New England's Joe Haggerty reports.
While the Bruins didn't specify the location of Krejci's injury, Haggerty suggests that the pivot may have been dealing with back spasms. Prior to his exit from Thursday's contest, Krejci logged a power-play goal and an assist in 8:21 of ice time, while centering Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak. Consider Krejci -- who has a goal and six points through six games to date -- day-to-day as Saturday's game against the Sabres approaches.
