Bruins' Jack Studnicka: Gets assist in NHL debut
Studnicka notched an assist in 14:30 worth of ice time (including 1:06 on the power play) in his NHL debut in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Canadiens.
Studnicka's helper arrived on the B's final goal in the blowout, but it capped a solid debut for the 20-year-old, who centered the team's second line Tuesday. Studnicka got the call from the big club Monday, with Patrice Bergeron (lower body) sidelined, a promotion he earned by logging nine goals and 18 points in 21 games for AHL Providence. In the short term, the 2017 second-rounder figures to stick around as long as Bergeron is unavailable and long-term, Studnicka profiles as the organization's top forward prospect, given that he's a heady two-way player, with some offensive upside.
