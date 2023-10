Studnicka scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Studnicka put the Canucks ahead 3-2 with his second-period marker. The 24-year-old made his season debut Saturday after earning an emergency recall Thursday. He had eight points in 48 outings between Boston and Vancouver last season. Studnicka is expected to fill a bottom-six role when he's in the lineup, which he should have a chance to do at least until Teddy Blueger (bruise) is ready to return.