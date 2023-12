Studnicka will report to the Sharks on Friday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Studnicka won't make it in time to face the Coyotes on Friday but it sounds like he'll participate in practice Saturday. He could make his Sharks debut as early as Sunday in Colorado. The 24-year-old was acquired from Vancouver earlier Friday and will replace Nico Sturm (abdomen) on the NHL roster.