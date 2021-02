Zboril (upper body) won't travel with the Bruins to Lake Tahoe for Sunday's game against the Flyers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

With both Zboril and Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) sidelined through the weekend, Connor Clifton and John Moore are slated to fill in on the Bruins' blue line, with Steven Kampfer and Urho Vaakanainen on hand in reserve.