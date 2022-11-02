Kinkaid was recalled from AHL Providence on Wednesday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.
Kinkaid will join the Bruins after Jeremy Swayman (leg) was injured against Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Boston doesn't have any back-to-backs in the near term, so Kinkaid may not get into a game anytime soon, especially considering starter Linus Ullmark is 7-0-1 with a 2.20 GAA.
