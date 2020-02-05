Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Collects assist
Grzelcyk picked up an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 shutout of the Canucks.
Grzelcyk snapped a seven-game point drought with the assist that came with under two minutes left in the game. With 15 points on the season, Grzelcyk is poised to surpass the career-high 18 points he put up last season. He is not much of an offensive defenceman, but has managed to contribute consistently from the bottom pairing.
