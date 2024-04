Grzelcyk notched an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Grzelcyk had gone five games without a point entering Saturday. The defenseman has had a rough year on offense with just 11 points through 62 outings overall. He's added 76 blocked shots, 51 hits, 57 shots on net, 37 PIM and a plus-14 rating while serving consistently in a bottom-four role when healthy.