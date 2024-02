Grzelcyk (lower body) will be a game-time decision Saturday versus Vancouver, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Grzelcyk has two goals, seven points, 31 PIM, 39 hits and 46 blocks in 43 contests in 2023-24. If Grzelcyk does play Saturday, it would likely be as a member of the third pairing, and Kevin Shattenkirk would probably switch to being a healthy scratch.