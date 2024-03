Grzelcyk is battling an illness and won't travel with the Bruins to Montreal ahead of Thursday's game against the Canadiens, per Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal on Wednesday.

Grzelcyk has two goals, eight points and 37 PIM in 51 contests this season. His absence from the lineup Thursday is expected to result in Andrew Peeke making his Bruins debut following his acquisition from Columbus on Friday.