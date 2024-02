Grzelcyk (lower body) is expected to play Saturday versus the Canucks, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Grzelcyk took rushes during warmups in his usual spot on the top pairing alongside Charlie McAvoy. That bodes well for Grzelcyk to come back after a one-game absence. The 30-year-old blueliner has just seven points through 43 outings this season.