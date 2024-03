Grzelcyk (undisclosed) will return to action Monday against Toronto.

Grzelcyk is expected to be back alongside Charlie McAvoy on Monday after sitting out Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders. The 30-year-old Grzelcyk has two goals, six assists, 50 shots on net and 52 blocked shots in 46 appearances this season. He will replace Derek Forbort in Monday's lineup.