Grzelcyk (concussion) will be a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's Game 5 matchup with the Blues.

Grzelcyk ditched the non-contact sweater at the game-day skate Thursday. Combined with the blueliner joining the second power-play unit during Wednesday's session, it's hard to imagine the youngster won't be in the lineup for Game 5, despite officially being a game-time call. The Massachusetts native was averaging 17:01 of ice time prior to getting hurt and figures to see a similar workload if he does suit up. Grzelcyk's return, along with the potential availability of Zdeno Chara (jaw), would likely send John Moore and Steve Kampfer back up to the press box.