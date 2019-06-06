Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Game-time call
Grzelcyk (concussion) will be a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's Game 5 matchup with the Blues.
Grzelcyk ditched the non-contact sweater at the game-day skate Thursday. Combined with the blueliner joining the second power-play unit during Wednesday's session, it's hard to imagine the youngster won't be in the lineup for Game 5, despite officially being a game-time call. The Massachusetts native was averaging 17:01 of ice time prior to getting hurt and figures to see a similar workload if he does suit up. Grzelcyk's return, along with the potential availability of Zdeno Chara (jaw), would likely send John Moore and Steve Kampfer back up to the press box.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...