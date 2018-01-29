Prior to the NHL's All-Star break, Grzelcyk logged a goal and six points in 29 games, to go along with a plus-14 rating.

While the 5-foot-9, 174-pounder is generally off the fantasy radar, Grzelcyk's mobility and ability in the transition game have been assets to the Bruins' blue line corps this season. The consistent solid play of the 24-year-old has cemented his role at the NHL level and down the road if fellow puck-moving D-man Torey Krug misses any time, it's conceivable that Grzelcyk could fill in on the power play, an assignment that would boost his fantasy profile.