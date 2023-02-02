Grzelcyk logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Grzelcyk has shown a little more talent on offense lately with two goals, eight assists and a plus-17 rating over his last 15 contests. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to 19 points, a plus-31 rating, 64 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and 22 PIM through 47 outings overall. He'll continue to log top-four minutes, and he should be on the fantasy radar if he can retain his newfound scoring touch following the All-Star break.