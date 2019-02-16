Bruins' Noel Acciari: Opens scoring versus Ducks
Acciari's second goal of the season stood as the game winner in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Ducks.
Acciari added three shots on goal and three hits in the contest as well. He only has five points in 49 games, but has also recorded 163 hits while skating mostly on the fourth line. There is minimal fantasy value to be had in this case.
