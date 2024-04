Maroon (back) will dress Saturday against the Penguins, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Maroon was acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline, but he's yet to suit up for the Bruins after undergoing back surgery in early February. The 35-year-old winger had four goals and 16 points in 49 games with the Wild. Maroon's expected to fill a bottom-six role in Boston down the stretch.