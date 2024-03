Maroon (back) was moved to long-term injured reserve by the Bruins on Friday, per PuckPedia.

Maroon's shift to LTIR will save the club approximately $800,000 against the cap, at least until he is ready to return to action. Prior to undergoing back surgery, the veteran winger notched four goals, 12 assists and 54 shots in 49 games with the Wild while averaging 12:46 of ice time.