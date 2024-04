Maroon logged an assist and six hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

The helper was Maroon's first point in three outings as a Bruin, to go with two shots on net and 17 hits. The 35-year-old, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, is set to occupy a fourth-line role this postseason as a hard-working veteran. He had 16 points, 82 hits and 60 PIM over 51 regular-seasons appearances between Boston and Minnesota.