Maroon scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Maroon snapped a five-game goal drought with a tally midway through the second period to put the Blackhawks ahead 2-1. The 36-year-old has regularly featured on the second power-play unit this season, though it hasn't done much to help his offense -- the goal was his first point with the man advantage in 2024-25. He's at four goals, 14 points, 59 shots on net, 89 hits, 71 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 54 appearances.