Maroon won't play Monday against the Hurricanes due to a back injury, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Maroon is considered day-to-day due to his injury, but he'll be forced to miss at least one game. Philipp Kurashev will draw into the lineup against Carolina, while Maroon's next chance to suit up will be Friday against the Lightning.
