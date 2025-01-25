Maroon (back) will play Friday versus the Lightning, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Maroon missed one game due to a back injury, but three days off between contests helped limit the length of his injury. The 36-year-old winger has dealt with back issues in the past, so he may have to manage the situation for the rest of the season. He'll play on the fourth line Friday and could see power-play time, while Taylor Hall (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup.