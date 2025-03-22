Maroon announced Saturday that he plans to retire after the 2024-25 season.

Maroon played in his 840th regular-season game against St. Louis on Saturday. The Missouri native entered Saturday's action with four goals, 16 points, 95 hits and 81 PIM in 59 games this season. Maroon won three straight Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.